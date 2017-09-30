Stocks end flat amid dull, directionless trade

Stocks closed flat on Friday in a dull trade as investors consolidated their positions after the corporate earnings season, dealers said.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said range-bound activity was witnessed at the local bourse. “Thin activity was due to the lack of positive triggers, apprehensions on local political front on account of inquiry against reigning finance minister and ex-prime minister,” the analyst added.

The Pakistan stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.11 percent or 46.40 points to close at 42,409.27 points, while KSE-30 shares index shed 0.11 percent or 23.32 points to finish at 21,605.95 points. Out of 369 active scrips 224 advanced, 130 declined, and 15 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 172.965 million shares compared to the turnover of 140.399 million shares a day earlier.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp was of the view that stocks closed higher led by auto, cement, and pharmaceutical shares on strong earnings outlook. “Mid-session pressure was witnessed on concerns over foreign outflows, political uncertainty and rupee depreciation. However, speculations about rising textile exports amid EU’s GSP plus scheme and upbeat financial results led to a positive close”.

In the banking space, United bank (UBL), which went down 0.87 percent, and MCB that shed 0.43 percent, further lost ground, cumulatively taking away 23 points from the KSE-100 index.

On the other hand, mixed sentiments were seen in the cement sector as Fauji Cement (FCCL), up 1.12 percent, Cherat Cement (CHCC), up 2.90 percent, and Pioneer Cement (PIOC), up 2.46 percent, closed in the green zone, whereas Kohat Cement (KOHC), down 1.67 percent, Lucky Cement (LUCK), down 1.24 percent, and DG Khan Cement (DGKC), down 1.35 percent, dropped in value.

In the pharmaceutical sector, SEARL hit its upper circuit as the company announced its FY17 result, posting an ‘earning per share’ (EPS) of Rs15.30 with a cash payout of Rs8/share and a bonus of 20 percent.

Analysts see directionless as well as dull trading in the near term due to dearth of positive triggers, while the locals are expected to closely track FI (foreign investment) activity as any large sell off in the coming days can trigger another round of decline in the market.

The highest gainers included Pakistan Tobacco, up by Rs50 to close at Rs1499/share, and Bata Pakistan, up Rs50 to close at Rs2,950/share, whereas Sapphire Fiber, down Rs52.06 to close at Rs989.29/share, and Island Textile, down Rs22.48 to end at Rs962.51/share, were the top losers of the day.

The highest volumes were witnessed in K-Electric, which saw a turnover of 37.964 million shares, gaining 38 paisas to close at Rs7.04/share. Bank of Punjab was second with a turnover of 13.587 million shares and strengthened by 30 paisas to close at Rs9.90/share. Pakistan International Bulk Terminal stood third with a turnover of 9.6 million shares to grow by 83 paisas to finish at Rs21.59/share.