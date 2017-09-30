Weekly inflation up 0.78 percent

ISLAMABAD: Inflation for the week ended September 27 for the combined income groups increased 0.78 percent as compared to the previous week, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Friday.

Sensitive price indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 225.21 points against 223.47 points last week. SPI for the combined group during the week under review witnessed an increase of 2.92 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-2008=100, covering 17 urban centres and 53 essential items for all income groups. Meanwhile, sensitive price indicator for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 increased 0.88 percent, as it went up to 216.39 points during the week under review from 214.51 points in the previous week.

SPI for the income groups from Rs8,001 to Rs12,000, Rs12,001 to Rs18,000, Rs18,001 to Rs35,000 and above Rs35,000, also increased 0.83 percent, 0.83 percent, 0.79 percent and 0.71 percent, respectively. Average prices of 13 items registered increase, 10 decreased, while prices of the remaining 30 items' remained unchanged.

The items, which registered increase in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, onions, wheat, gur, milk (powder) pulse gram (washed), LPG (cylinder), pulse masoor (washed), mutton, mustard oil, vegetable ghee and firewood.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices included bananas, garlic, tea, red chilly, chicken farm (live), potatoes, pulse mash (washed), pulse moung (washed), eggs hen (farm) and sugar.

The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included rice (basmati broken), Irri-6, bread, beef, milk (fresh), curd, cooking oil (tin), vegetable ghee (tin), salt powder, cooked daal, tea prepared (cup), cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn printed, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity and gas charges, kerosene, electric bulb, washing soap, match box, petrol, hi-sped diesel, telephone calls and bath soap.