SBP holds policy rate at 5.75pc; growth pursuit poses challenges

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) kept the policy rate unchanged at 5.75 percent on Friday for another couple of months, pointing to ease in inflation with the economy still in need of a growth propeller.

“…the Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the policy rate at 5.75 percent,” the central bank said in a statement. It said average consumer price inflation inched down to 3.2 percent in the first two months of the current fiscal 2017/18, thus giving the central bank an elbow room to keep interest rate unchanged.

SBP left the policy rate stable since July 2016 to support growth. The central bank, citing an Institute of Business Administration-SBP consumer confidence survey of September, said there would be a modest rise in expected inflation during the next six months.

“…the core inflation (non-food-non-energy), reflecting the underlying demand pressures in the economy, continues to maintain its higher level of 5.6 percent in the initial two months of the fiscal year,” it added. The bank expects that average CPI inflation would remain well below annual target of six percent.

“As depicted by core inflation, changes in monetary aggregates also indicate growing demand in the economy,” the bank said. SBP projected annual growth at six percent on the back of favourable initial estimates of major crops, a healthy growth in credit to private sector and growing productive imports.

“Macroeconomic environment remains conducive to growth without impacting headline inflation,” it said. “The pursuit of higher economic growth, however, poses growing challenges partly enunciated at the start of FY18. These include those arising from pressures on the external front and an expansionary fiscal policy.”

The bank sees recovery in exports on account of favourable global economic conditions, improvement in domestic energy supplies and incentives given to exporting industry. “…exports present an encouraging picture,” it said.

“However, imports are also expected to rise due to ongoing CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) related investments and domestic economic activities, although at a slower pace than in FY17.”

SBP said growing imports of machinery, metal and petroleum products offset the combined impact of healthy growth in exports and workers’ remittances during Jul-Aug FY2018.

“Amid declining number of workers proceeding abroad there are prospects of sluggish growth in workers’ remittances,” it added.

“Hence, an improvement in the country’s external account and its foreign exchange reserve relies upon timely realisation of official financial inflows along with thoughtful adoption of structural reforms to improve trade competitiveness in the medium term.”

The central bank said historic low interest rate and growing construction activity and consumer durables spurred private sector credit offtake, while healthy deposit growth has improved supply of loanable funds.

“These favourable conditions at the beginning of upcoming credit cycle bode well for healthy credit offtake for yet another year,” the bank said. The SBP said an upbeat industrial outlook and a promising assessment of major crops are going to have positive spillovers on the services sector.

“Delving deeper into FY18, manufacturing activity is expected to benefit from higher development spending, growing investments in CPEC-related projects, improvement in security condition, and the continued trend of stable and low cost of borrowing,” it added.

Large scale manufacturing (LSM) sector’s data indicates a healthy and broad-based growth of 5.7 percent during the last fiscal 2016/17 as compared to its earlier estimates of 4.9 percent. LSM for July 2017 posted a growth of 13 percent.

The SBP’s survey found a rise in consumers’ confidence for the period September 5 to 9. Consumer confidence index increased 5.07 percent as compared to the previous survey conducted in July, the bank said.

“The improvement in consumer confidence is reflected in the increase in current economic conditions index as well as expected economic conditions index,” it added. Moreover, the inflation expectations also rose 2.6 percent during this period.

The SBP conducts consumer confidence survey through telephonic calls to consumers who are randomly selected from across the country. These surveys are conducted after every two months and provide information on ‘what people are thinking’, about current and future economic conditions, future inflation trends, interest rates, unemployment, and their household income.