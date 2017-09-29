Planning Commission starts works on preparing 12th Five-Year Plan

Islamabad :Unveiling government’s plan to kick-start work for preparation of 12th Five Year Plan (2018-2023), Pakistan’s development managers are exploring different options including establishment of Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for getting financing of over $8 billion from China as soft loan for up-gradation of Railways Mainline (ML-1) phase one from Peshawar to Karachi.

“We have started work for preparation of 12th Five Year Plan for 2018-23 as implementation on 11th Plan would also be reviewed under this plan. Now the Planning Commission will focus on policy research and input in economic policy formulation,” Secretary Planning Division Shoaib Siddiqui told reporters here on Wednesday.

To a query regarding future projects for inclusion into China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said that Joint Working Group held its meeting in Karachi last week and Economic Affairs Division as well as Ministry of Railways was working for finalising financing plan for up-gradation of ML-1. “We have asked them for vetting their decision up to October 15, 2017,” he said and added that the financing plan for ML-1 would be done in such a way that should not affect existing projects falling into the list of PSDP.

“There are different options under consideration including establishment of SPV for arranging financing of ML-1,” he added. The government is exploring option to arrange financing for ML-1 in order to avoid ballooning size of throw forward which stood at around 5.4 trillion for over 1000 projects at the moment. So inclusion of one such project could escalate the throw forward to the tune of Rs one trillion alone and the government will try to keep it outside the PSDP mode.

To another query, he said the hiring of full time project director for PSDP was problematic area as suitable candidates were not available in the market. He said that they would discourage revision in cost of development projects. Without receiving directives from competent forum, he said that the projects outside Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) list would not be inserted as part of the CDWP agenda. “PM Shahid Khan Abbasi had chaired frequent meetings of ECNEC and only four to five agenda items were again waiting for next meeting,” he added.

The Planning Commission, he claimed, rationalized development projects forwarded by different ministries and saved Rs700 billion from national exchequer in last four years.

He said that all chiefs of different sections in Planning Commission directed to meet deadlines and streamlined their work burden. He said that the consultants working on PSDP projects were instructed to avoid delays because it caused cost and time overrun in completion of projects.

He said that Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz asked the officials concerned to prepare strategy for boosting exports and agriculture sector and work in this regard was underway.