PPP opposes bail for Saud, Khurram in BB murder case

Rawalpindi :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Sardar Latif Khosa has said that former DIG Saud Aziz and and SSP Khurram Shehzad were involved in a conspiracy to murder former prime minister Benazir Bhutto that was prepared by the former President General (R) Pervez Musharraf.

Talking to the media at Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday, he said that upon Musharraf's direction they washed the crime scene, removed security cordon and did not let post-mortem be carried out.

Latif Khosa appeared before the LHC representing PPP as a counsel to become party in the bail applications of the two convicted police officials in Benazir Bhutto murder case former DIG Saud Aziz and SSP Khurram Shehzad who were seeking bail after arrest.

LHC division bench comprising Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and Justice Habib Ullah Amir accepted PPP appeals for hearing and put off hearing the matter till October 5.

Sardar Latif Khosa opposed bail application of the police officers and said that according to section 25 sub-section 8, persons convicted from an anti terrorism court (ATC) are not entitled to relief of bails. At this petitioner's counsel Azam Nazir Tarrar advocate opposed PPP application to become party in this case and said that PPP remained in deep slumber for 10 years after the murder of Ms Bhutto and it has now filed an application to become party. Khosa retorted that law and constitution permit to become party. Advocate He added that the two convicted police officers are not entitled to release on bail.

It would be in place to mention here that an ATC Rawalpindi had convicted the two police officials for 17 years imprisonment each with one million fine in Benazir Bhutto murder case. Both the high ranking police officials are detained at Adyala Jail following August 31 judgment of ATC who convicted them under section 119 and 201 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Section 119 is about criminal negligence while section 201 is for destroying the evidence. In their bail petitions former DIG Syed Saud Aziz and Khurram Shehzad have nominated state and inspector Kashif Riaz as respondents who is complainant in this case.

Saud Aziz in his bail petition adopted that on December 27, 2007, at the time of unfortunate incident of the assassination of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, he was serving as city police officer (CPO) Rawalpindi. After almost three and half years of the said incident, he was asked by the court to appear and face trial. After trial, petitioner was awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment with half million fine under section 119 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 7 years rigorous imprisonment and half million fine under section 201.

The petitioner said that he has already impugned this judgment before the court adding that he has been made a scapegoat. He was neither nominated in the FIR nor was he named as an accused by the investigation agencies. He further said that the main set of accused who were alleged to have planned the assassination and got the same executed have been acquitted by the trial court. Importantly, ATC in its paragraph 23 of the judgment said that the conspiracy did not stand proved. It is highly surprising that on the one hand trial court is disbelieving the idea of a conspiracy while on the other hand it concluded that the petitioner was an active part of such design pertaining to the commission of offence. Petitioner contended that if there was no conspiracy then how come petitioner was an active part of it.

The petitioner prayed to the court to suspend the sentence and he may be released on bail. SSP Khurram Shehzad also made same contentions before the court and prayed to suspend the judgment and release him on bail.

Today while hearing of the case, a good number of PPP workers and leaders were present in the court including former Chairman Sentate Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Shafqat Abbasi, and Zamurad Khan.

Later talking to the media Latif Khosa criticised Nawaz Sharif for utilising public money and protocol to appear before they accountability court although being a disqualified person. He said that PPP always respected courts and their judgments. He also criticised ban on media to enter accountability court of Islamabad. He further said that it took Pervez Musharraf 10 years of the assassination to know that Asif Ali Zardari was involved in the conspiracy.