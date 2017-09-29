Pak concern conveyed to US about Trumps’ statement

Islamabad :The government, while conveying, officially, the concerns of Pakistan and its people sentiments based on the resolutions adopted by the two Houses of Parliament to the United States about President Donald Trump’s South Asia policy announced by him late last month where he threatened Pakistan with punitive action and supported India’s role in Afghanistan contrary to Pakistan’s known position.

A fact sheet by the minister for foreign affairs about Pakistan’s contributions and sacrifices in the ‘war against terror’ and the logistical facilities provided on the ground and in the air to US/NATO troops and their specific economic implications has also been handed over to the United States.

The dossier dispatched to Washington through its envoy to Islamabad has also been conveyed to its upper House of Parliament Senate and Lower House National Assembly’s disapproval of President Donald Trump’s South Asia policy. It has been revealed by highly placed diplomatic sources here Wednesday. The Foreign Office has handed over a dossier to US ambassador for Pakistan David Hale the other day with a forwarding letter by the office to make the United States clear about the sentiments of the representatives of the people of Pakistan.

The Senate unanimously adopted the “initial response to the US president’s Afghan-South Asia Policy’ statement after two days of discussions in the House. The initial response comprises of immediate steps and what is to be done by the government. The ‘immediate response’ obligated the government to convey the concerns of Pakistan and its people, by summoning the American ambassador.

Another Fact Sheet on American assistance to Pakistan has also been given to him that showed the whole picture. The guidelines embedded in ‘What is to be done’ resolution by the government include. As per directive of Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, the Foreign Office has sent copies of the report to Pakistan’s missions abroad and the ambassadors and high commissioners of other countries posted in Pakistan.