14 Pakistani students participate in Japanese languag speech contest

Islamabad :Fourteen Pakistani students participated in a Japanese language speech contest held here, says a press release. Interim Ambassador and Chargé d’affaires of Japan Junya Matsuura was the chief guest, the other diplomats of Japan Embassy were the judges for speech contest.

According to interim ambassador of Japan, it is immense pleasure that Pakistani students are learning the Japanese language, which is the main source to know more about the culture and people of Japan. Pakistani students in Japan are cultural ambassador of the country, and the prime duty and priority of students in Japan is to make higher level of understandings between both the countries.

In the Japanese Language Speech contest the winner Anam Akhtar of National University of Modern Languages will proceed to Japan for five days fully funded by the Kake Educational Institution Okayama Japan to participate in the grand speech contest among students of 11 countries.

Japan has a fascinating and multifaceted culture, deepest of traditions and rapidly shifting the fashion and technological developments with the passion of number one economy of the world in near future.

Japanese language is the most romantic and lovely language of the world, the politeness is the best of it, beautifully sounded, which pleases the ears and mind and thus depression vanishes while listening the light, lyrical, enchanting Japanese, says Deputy Attorney Pakistan Sajid Ilyas Bhatti.

Japan is not only the second biggest economy in the context of GDP in the world, but also a rich cultural country with history of thousand years, Japan has hundreds of traditions linked with ceremonies celebrations, valued to make life more interesting, and most of it is the etiquette and politeness of language and thus from bowing to chop sticks the culture is highly rich and everlasting, says, Ch Hamid Latif Lawyer, Director of Okayama University of Sciences Japan.