Rescue 1122 to observe Disaster Awareness Week

Rawalpindi :The Director General, Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer, SI has directed all District Emergency Officers (DEOs) to observe Disaster Awareness Week in all districts of Punjab from October 2 to 8, to conduct awareness activities to sensitise the masses on resilience building, preparedness, anticipated hazards, threats and possible preventive measures to lessen the impact of potential risks.

Dr Rizwan Naseer informed all DEOs that government has declared October 8 as National Disaster Awareness Day and keeping in view to carry out awareness activities to large number of communities Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 shall observe Disaster Awareness Week in all districts of Punjab followed by observance of National Disaster Awareness Day with theme Tayyar Pakistan in true letter and spirit.

He further emphasized on arrangement of activities like awareness walk, awareness seminars in colleges, schools, universities and institutions, photo exhibitions highlighting the rescue and relief efforts during emergencies and disasters, distribution of leaflets with public service messages, talk shows, articles flag march and rescue demonstration by rescuers involving Rescue Mohafiz in coordination with district administration and other organizations.

Dr Rizwan Naseer, DG Rescue further said that it is need of the hour to ensure safe construction and development of safer cities to avoid such potential disasters in future so all Community Safety Wings of Rescue 1122 in all districts of Punjab must share lesson learnt from the past tragedies, and motivate youth and general community to join hands with Emergency Service for developing community resilience and promotion of safety culture in Pakistan.