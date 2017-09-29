New office bearers of ICCI take oath

Islamabad :The newly elected office bearers and executive members of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) Thursday took oath of their seats in the 33rd Annual General Meeting of ICCI.

Sheikh Aamir Waheed was sworn in as president, Muhammad Naveed, senior vice president and Nisar Ahmed Mirza as vice president of the ICCI for the year 2017-18. Khalid Chaudhry, former SVP ICCI performed the role of stage secretary.

Khalid Javed, chairman, Founder Group administered oath to the newly elected office bearers while Zubair Ahmed Malik, former president FPCCI administered oath to the newly elected executive members.

After taking oath of ICCI President Sheikh Aamir Waheed outlined his action plans for promoting the interests of business community. He said business community was playing leading role in the economic development of the country and resolving their key issues would be his top priority. He said SMEs were the backbone of the economy and seeking redress of major issues of SMEs would be key focus of his activities.

He said strong liaison would be developed with market associations and industrial areas to resolve problems of trade and industry. He said many initiatives would be taken for further development and expansion of Chamber so that it could play more effective role for business community. He thanked the Founder Group and members of ICCI for electing him unopposed and assured that he would try to deliver up to their expectations.

The outgoing president Khalid Iqbal Malik congratulated the new office bearers and executive members of ICCI and hoped that they would work hard to provide crucial support to ICCI members in promoting business activities. He also highlighted the major initiatives of his tenure for resolving the issues of trade and industry.

Khalid Javed congratulated the new office bearers and executive members and hoped that the new team would perform up to the expectations of stakeholders. He lauded the performance of outgoing team and also thanked all members of ICCI for their cooperation and support which enabled Founder Group to win ICCI elections unopposed.

The newly elected Senior Vice President Muhammad Naveed Malik, Vice President Nisar Ahmed Miraz, outgoing senior vice president Khalid Malik and vice president Tahir Ayub also spoke at the occasion.