Lifestyle changes the only shortcut to a healthy heart

Islamabad :Make an agreement with yourself to quit smoking; maintain a healthy weight with the knowledge that eating smart doesn’t mean ‘dieting;’ shop smart when buying food; and look for a chance to be more physically active. Should you be able comply with the above principles, you will have reduced your chances of dying from heart and blood vessel disease, which is the number 1 killer in Pakistan.

Consultant Cardiologist and Head of Cardiology Department at Shifa International Hospital (SIH) Dr. Asad Ali Saleem communicated a message to this effect here Thursday while addressing a seminar organized to mark World Heart Day. Doctors, medical students, patients and people from all walks of life attended the seminar. Free consultancy, screening and informative booklets were given to the participants.

Dr. Asad shared that about ½ of the deaths from heart and blood vessel disease are from coronary artery disease, which includes heart attack. About 325,000 people a year die of coronary attack before they get to a hospital or emergency room.

Urging the participants to maintain a healthy weight, Dr. Asad defined smart eating as “eating some foods in smaller amounts and eating high calorie and high-fat foods less often.” He recommended the need to plan all meals. “When you’re going to a party or out to eat, decide ahead of time what you can do to make it easier to eat right. When you’re hungry between meals, drink a glass of water or eat a small piece of fruit, and stay out of the kitchen. Try preparing foods differently by using more heart-healthy cooking methods. Choose foods like egg yolks, fatty meats, skin-on chicken, and cut down on saturated fat, trans fat, sugar and salt. Substitute fat-free or low-fat milk for whole milk. Bake, broil, grill and roast-don’t fry foods. Eat fruits, vegetables, cereals, dried peas and beans, pasta, fish, skinless poultry and lean meats,” he advised.

Shopping smart is obviously a key aspect of marinating a healthy weight. To this effect, Dr. Asad said it is always helpful if you’re counting calories to lose or maintain weight. “Choose foods with a low percentage of daily value of fat, saturated fat, cholesterol and sodium, and try to reach 100 % daily value of total carbohydrates, dietary fiber, vitamins and minerals,” he stated.

Regular physical activity reduces also reduced the risk of heart disease and stroke. “It helps control your weight and blood pressure, helps you relax, and can improve your mood. It is always a great way to relieve stress during the day and at work. Start slow and build up to a total of 30 to 60 minutes on most or all days of the week look for chance to be more active. Take 10 or 15-minute walking breaks during the day, instead of a coffee break or after meals,” he advised.

Offering useful tips to quit smoking, Dr. Asad advised smokers to fight the urge by going where smoking isn’t allowed, and avoid being around people who smoke. “Reward yourself when you quit. Keep busy doing things that make it hard to smoke. Remind yourself that smoking causes many diseases, and can harm or kill you and others. Ask your family and friends to support you,” he added.

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) are the world’s biggest killer. Taking the lives of over 17.5 million people every year; 1 in every 10 people aged 30-70 dies from CVDs, over shadowing other diseases by racking up a total of 31% of all deaths due to CVD, Dr. Asad shared.

Consultant Paediatric Cardiologist SIH Dr. Zaheer Ahmad said congenital heart defects are the most common types of birth defects. About 1 in 100 babies are born with a heart defect. In Pakistan, approximately 50,000 children are born with heart defects every year. One third of them will need treatment (surgical or interventional) in early childhood.

Dr. Zaheer said some factors are thought to increase the risk of congenital heart disease, i.e., mostly by chance, certain genetic factors and maternal diseases like diabetes or certain viral infections early in pregnancy. These are things that every woman who is pregnant or may become pregnant can do to help prevent heart defects and have a healthy pregnancy: “Take a multivitamin with folic acid every day; if you have diabetes, keep your blood sugar in good control; get vaccinated; maintain a healthy weight, both before and during pregnancy; and talk to your doctor about medicines that you take,” he said.

Dr. Zaheer discussed the symptoms of heart disease in children i.e., rapid breathing, bluish skin, lips, and nails, fatigue or difficulty feeding, poor weight gain, and sweating, especially while feeding. He added ‘atherosclerosis’ increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, such as heart attack and stroke. It is unusual for children or teenagers to have a heart attack or stroke as a result of atherosclerosis. In some children, atherosclerosis worsens rapidly, increasing the risk of heart disease. Screening for cholesterol problems is recommended once for children aged 9 to 11 years and again at ages 17 to 21 years, he advised.

Consultant Cardiologist SIH Dr. Saeedullah Shah said cardiovascular disease is caused by disorders of the heart and blood vessels, and includes coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, hypertension, peripheral artery disease, rheumatic heart disease, congenital heart disease and heart failure.

Physical therapist SIH Mahwish Anwer shared cardiac fitness tips. She advised participants to stop exercise when they experience pain or pressure in chest, neck or jaw; Excessive fatigue, not related to lack of sleep; unusual shortness of breath; dizziness or light-headedness during or after exercise; and persistent rapid or irregular heart rate during or after exercise.