MCI tenders for cleanliness system to private sector

Islamabad :The Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) has issued tenders for handing cleanliness system in the federal capital to the private sector. The tender will be opened on 18th of next month.

This was stated by the Islamabad Mayor Shaikh Anser Aziz while chairing 15th session of the MCI here at Pak-China Centre. Responding to concerns of sanitation workers, the mayor said with involvement of the private, the services of the regular employees would not suffer and they do not need to worry. It may be pointed out that the sanitation workers are under protest after learning about the new development.

The Mayor said that under the Local Government Act 2015, the MCI was authorised to start project through private public partnership. The 15th session was attended by the elected chairman of union councils hailing from treasury and opposition benches.