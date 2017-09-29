‘Mayor never wants to introduce rules of business for MCI’

Islamabad :Opposition Leader in Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Ali Nawaz Awan has said Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz never wants to introduce rules of business for MCI because in this case he would not be able to hold additional charge of chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

"Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz have failed to get funds for the MCI due to which the elected representatives cannot resolve the basic problems of the people," he said.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has given a suggestion that a committee should be formed comprising members of both PTI and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) to hold talks with the officials of the Interior Ministry to form rules of business for the MCI.

Ali Nawaz Awan said it is also unfortunate that the PML-N government is yet to allocate funds for the MCI in the annual fiscal budget despite the fact that it is completing last year of its constitutional term. He pointed out that PTI always raised voice for the rights of the people whether it was shortage of water or poor level of cleanliness in the urban and rural areas of the capital city.