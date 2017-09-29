NCHR conference ends with goal to promote child rights in country

Islamabad :To understand not only the contradictions that are inherent but also to pave a way to bring national laws into compliance with the Convention on the Rights of the Child of which Pakistan is a signatory, National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) organised a national conference on child rights in Bhurban.

Organised in collaboration with the Unicef, the conference was participated by the representatives of a broad range of actors from all over the country, and beyond, with representatives from the provinces, legislature, judiciary, civil society and international organisations. The participants stressed the need of collaborative efforts and strong voice to protect the rights of the children.

The conference ended with the formulation of Bhurban Declaration with a straightforward goal to promote child rights in Pakistan. The declaration is a promise by the participants to the future of Pakistan that says that if the participants do not uphold their commitment they can be held accountable by their citizens.

It was decided that in order to progress deeper and more analytically into the issue, the NCHR is going to establish a Technical Working Group, after which concrete recommendations and way forward will be developed.

The Bhurban Declaration is a is a resolution that reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to the Rights of the Child by bridging boundaries between players and actors fighting for the cause During the conference Justice (r) Ali Nawaz Chowhan pointed out inherent contradictions that need to be sorted out. For example, he said, the Factories Act, 1934 allows children at the age of 16 to start working whereas the Constitution designates 18 as the working age.