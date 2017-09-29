Hospitality, Tourism Skill Council set up

Islamabad :A ‘Sector Skill Council’ has been established in the hospitality and tourism sector to improve the contributions of industrial sector to national economy, said National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Navttc) Executive Director Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema on Thursday.

"If we energise our hospitality and tourism sector then we can be the one of the leading nations in the world especially in south Asia. The sector skill council will act as a bridge between business community and skilled workers," he told a meeting held at the Navttc headquarters here.

Mr Zulfiqar said the sector skill council would play its due role in determining modern curriculum, monitoring mechanism, decisive examination of trade and opportunities as per training of the skilled workforce.

The meeting was attended by industrialist and experts of the construction sector. Noted among them were vice executive officer of Kotham Ahmed Shafique, Rizwan Tarmazi of Islamabad Hotels, representatives of Ramada, Savour Food Chain Skilzton Karachi and other such groups.

Zulfiqar Cheema mentioned sector skill council will play a role of bridge between Government and industry. "Pakistan is country full with talented people. If we raise the standard of training to the highest level, we can grow tremendously," he added.

"We will formulate the new curriculum regarding food safety soon to help improve our training standard," he said. Muhammad Akhtar Bawani, vice chairman of the Hashoo Foundation, lauded the Navttc initiative of industrial partnership and establishment of relationship with businessmen.

He termed the establishment of the skill council an important step in right direction. Umar Sharif, head of food and beverage operations of DHA Club, said he would soon start a training programme.