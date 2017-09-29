‘Pakistan's world image has improved'

Islamabad: President Mamnoon Hussain says today's Pakistan carried a better international image of improved law and order and economic situation compared to 2013.

Addressing the convocation of National Textile University in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the undeterred commitment of Pakistani nation and the government to war against terrorism had resulted in overall improved situation.

Mamnoon Hussain said that the nation should support government and national institutions to eliminate the causes of lawlessness and bring the perpetrators to justice. He expressed satisfaction that the government under a comprehensive strategy had overcome the electricity crisis to a great extent and new power generation projects were being set up to meet future needs.

The president said the textile industry was the country's backbone making up to 65 percent of national economy and up-gradation of textile industry along modern lines was inevitable. He said the CPEC would usher in a new era of progress in the country with the launch of several trade and development projects. The president said the CPEC project would not only reduce China's 10,500 kilometers trade route to 2,500 kilometres but would also provide Pakistan the Corridor's service benefits.