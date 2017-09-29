NIH holds awareness walk 

Islamabad :The National Institute of Health organised a walk here Thursday to commemorate World Rabies Day with the theme ‘Zero Rabies by 2030.’ The aim of the event was to create awareness about human and animal rabies and emphasise its control and prevention.

When asked to share data about the number of Rabies cases in Pakistan every year, this scribe was told that: “NIH does not have data regarding rabies. We only produce vaccine; last year, we performed more than 600 tests of Rabies Antibodies Titre (RAT) after vaccination. We do not deal with Rabies cases,” a spokesman of NIH stated, leaving one wondering how the demand for vaccine can ever be met in the absence of any data.

Anyhow, the Executive Director of NIH Dr. Aamer Ikram, along with all chiefs, students of College of Medical Laboratories Technology (CMLT), fellows of Field Epidemiology Laboratory Training Programme (FELTP) and senior officers of the institute participated in the walk. The Mobile Unit of NIH was sent to distribute printed awareness material to educational institutes and general public.

Dr. Aamer emphasized that Rabies is a preventable disease transmitted to humans through the bite of infected dogs, cats and wild animals. As many as 99% of all human cases are caused by dog bites in Pakistan. Mostly, victims of rabies are children and rural communities. He emphasized that precious human lives could be saved by raising public awareness against rabies.

“NIH is presently producing Cell Culture Anti-Rabies Vaccine and Anti-Rabies Serum. Both products are supplied on demand to provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Armed Forces, private sector companies and other indenters. The sera processing laboratory of the Biological Production Division of NIH was established with an initial annual production capacity of 30,000x10mls vials, and 1,000x10mls vials for Anti-Rabies Serum (ARS). Keeping in view the increased demand, NIH is in process to enhance the production capacity for ARS. The institute also provides diagnostic facility for Rabies Antibodies Titre (RAT) after vaccination,” a press release issued by NIH informed.