Alonso aiming to decide F1 future before US Grand Prix

SEPANG: McLaren’s Fernando Alonso hopes to have his Formula One future decided before next month’s United States Grand Prix, the Spaniard said on Thursday.

The double world champion, whose three-year deal with McLaren ends at the end of the season, had been holding off putting pen to paper on a fresh contract while the former champions finalised their engine plans.

McLaren, however, confirmed this month that they would be ditching power unit supplier Honda for Renault at the end of the year, shifting the focus back to Alonso’s future.The Spaniard, who is expected to stay at Mclaren, said he would like to have the matter resolved before the US race on October 22.“Yeah, in the next break, it will be good to make the final decision,” he told reporters at the Sepang International Circuit ahead of this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix.“That will be the line let’s say to make it happen and choose whatever I feel is the best.”