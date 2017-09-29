Sangakkara ends first-class career, goes out on a high

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara says he is retiring from first-class cricket at the perfect time after a remarkable English county championship season with Surrey.
The 39-year-old left-handed batsman made an unbeaten 35 in his final first-class innings against Lancashire to finish the campaign with eight centuries and 1,491 runs at an average of 106.50.
“I’ll miss it terribly, without a doubt, but that’s a good thing,” he told the BBC on Wednesday.“A lot of players walk away bitter and upset and regretting a lot of the things that might have been.
“I walk away with a few regrets, like anyone would, but I’m absolutely happy with the way I played the game and what I’ve achieved.“Sometimes you hold on a bit too long and I always think it’s better to let go a bit sooner than later.”Sangakkara, who quit test cricket in 2015, is fifth in the list of all-time run scorers.
Comments