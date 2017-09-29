Ali breaks Windies hearts in rain-hit triumph

LONDON: Moeen Ali again proved England’s hero with the bat as they beat West Indies by six runs in a rain-marred fourth One-day International at The Oval to go an unbeatable 3-0 up with one to play in the series.

England, without Ben Stokes after he was dropped following his arrest, were on course for defeat at 181 for five chasing 357 to win.But Ali, fresh from his match-winning century in the third ODI at Bristol on Sunday, made an unbeaten 48 off 25 balls including six fours and two sixes.

Together with Jos Buttler (43 not out), he added 77 in eight overs.

England were ahead under D/L when rain stopped play with their score on 258 for five off 35.1 overs.Yet the match might have been beyond them had Evin Lewis, who made a stunning 176, not retired hurt in the 47th over after deflecting a Jake Ball delivery onto his right ankle.

It was later announced that man-of-the-match Lewis, who had to be wheeled off the field on a stretcher and went to hospital without fielding, had suffered a hairline fracture that would sideline him for at least two weeks.

Defeat was also tough on West Indies paceman Alzarri Joseph, who took all of England’s wickets during an ODI best haul of five for 56.

Lewis’s innings, which surpassed his previous ODI hundred of 148 against Sri Lanka in Bulawayo in November last year, was the cornerstone of West Indies’ 356 for five.

He was eyeing a double century until his freak injury left him writhing in agony.The 25-year-old Trinidad left-hander remained unbeaten, having faced 130 balls including 17 fours and seven sixes.

His innings was the fourth highest in ODIs by a West Indies batsman.The Windies had slumped to 33 for three following Chris Woakes’s treble strike that included the fourth ball exit of Lewis’s fellow left-handed opener Chris Gayle who made a dashing 94 in Bristol.

Lewis completed a chanceless century, off 94 balls.Often billed as Gayle’s heir apparent, Lewis — a far shorter and less muscular batsman — hit two sixes in as many balls off fast bowler Liam Plunkett, the second a magnificent straight drive.

Roy made 84 on his Surrey home ground.His 66-ball innings ended when he was caught behind off Joseph to end an opening stand of 126 with Jonny Bairstow (39), who fell in similar fashion.

West Indies must have thought it was their night when Joseph took his fifth wicket via a diving slip catch by Gayle, not renowned for his athleticism, that dismissed Sam Billings.But Ali and Buttler, together with the London weather, combined to give England a 15th win in 16 completed ODIs against West Indies.

England won toss

West Indies

C Gayle c Root b Woakes 2

E Lewis retired hurt 176

†S Hope c Buttler b Woakes 11

M Samuels lbw b Woakes 1

J Mohammed c Buttler b Rashid 46

*J Holder c Billings b Plunkett 77

R Powell not out 28

Extras (lb3, w12) 15

Total (5 wkts, 50 overs) 356

Did not bat: A Nurse, J Taylor, A Joseph, M Cummins

Fall: 1-2, 2-19, 3-33, 4-150, 5-356

Bowling: Woakes 10-0-71-3; Ball 10-0-68-0 (1w); Plunkett 10-0-67-1 (4w); Ali 9-1-70-0 (2w); Root 1-0-10-0; Rashid 10-0-67-1 (4w)

England

J Roy c S Hope b Joseph 84

J Bairstow c S Hope b Joseph 39

J Root c S Hope b Joseph 14

*E Morgan c sub (K Hope) b Joseph 19

†J Buttler not out 43

S Billings c Gayle b Joseph 2

M Ali not out 48

Extras (lb4, nb2, w3) 9

Total (5 wkts, 35.1 overs) 258

Did not bat: C Woakes, L Plunkett, A Rashid, J Ball

Fall: 1-126, 2-144, 3-157, 4-177, 5-181

Bowling: Taylor 7-0-48-0; Holder 9-0-52-0 (1w); Joseph 8.1-0-56-5 (1nb, 1w); Cummins 6-0-49-0 (1nb); Nurse 3-0-39-0 (1w); Powell 2-0-10-0

Result: England won by six runs (D/L method)

Man of the Match: Evin Lewis (West Indies)

Series: England lead five-match series 3-0

Umpires: Rob Bailey (England), Rod Tucker (Australia). TV umpire: Simon Fry (Australia). Match referee: Javagal Srinath (India)