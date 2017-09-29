Warner ton helps Australia break India winning streak

BANGALORE: Opener David Warner hit a sparkling century in his 100th One-day International (ODI) to help Australia down India by 21 runs and pull off a consolation win on Thursday.

Warner’s blazing 124 and his 231-run opening stand with Aaron Finch, who made 94, guided the visitors to 334-5 in the fourth game of the five-match series in Bangalore.The hosts faltered in their chase to end on 313-8 despite three half-centuries.

Fast bowlers Kane Richardson and Nathan Coulter-Nile shared five wickets between them to snap India’s winning streak of nine ODI games.Virat Kohli’s India began its reply on a positive note as openers Rohit Sharma, who hit 65, and Ajinkya Rahane, who made 53, put together a 106-run stand.

Richardson broke the century stand after sending Rahane trudging back to the pavilion.Sharma tried to keep the momentum going with Kohli but a big mix-up between the two batsmen got him run out. It was Smith’s spectacular stop at backward point that got Sharma stranded with Kohli at the striker’s end. Kohli was soon bowled by Coulter-Nile for 21.

Hardik Pandya, who scored 41, put on a determined 78-run partnership with Jadhav to keep the chase afloat but it became difficult to keep pace with the mounting run-rate.

Jadhav, smashing 7 fours and a six, also got going with Manish Pandey, who scored 33, to put on 61 runs for the fifth wicket, but his wicket took the wheels off the chase.Earlier electing to bat, the left-right batting pair of Warner and Finch pulverised the Indian bowlers’ attack in the first 35 overs.

Warner, who received the man of the match award, hit 12 fours and four sixes. He later fell to Jadhav’s off-spin. Finch soon followed his partner after getting caught at mid-on off paceman Umesh Yadav.

Yadav, who returned figures of 4-71, got the prized scalp of Smith. The visitors lost three wickets in just 15 deliveries.But Travis Head and Peter Handscomb forged a 63-run fourth-wicket partnership to halt the Indian fightback with some intelligent batting.Handscomb made a 30-ball 43, laced with three fours and a six, before being bowled by Yadav. Head made an effective 29.

Australia won toss

Australia

A J Finch c Pandya b Yadav 94

D A Warner c Patel b Jadhav 124

T M Head c Rahane b Yadav 29

*S P D Smith c Kohli b Yadav 3

P S P Handscomb b Yadav 43

M P Stoinis not out 15

†M S Wade not out 3

Extras (b 4, lb 7, w 12) 23

Total (5 wickets; 50 Overs) 334

Did not bat: P J Cummins, N M Coulter-Nile, A Zampa, K W Richardson

Fall: 1-231, 2-231, 3-236, 4-299, 5-319

Bowling: Shami 10-1-62-0; Yadav 10-0-71-4; Patel 10-0-66-0; Pandya 5-0-32-0; Chahal 8-0-54-0; Jadhav 7-0-38-1

India

A M Rahane c Finch b Richardson 53

R G Sharma run out 65

*V Kohli b Coulter-Nile 21

H H Pandya c Warner b Zampa 41

K M Jadhav c Finch b Richardson 67

M K Pandey b Cummins 33

†M S Dhoni b Richardson 13

A R Patel c sub (G Maxwell) b Coulter-Nile 5

M Shami not out 6

U T Yadav not out 2

Extras (lb 4, w 3) 7

Total (8 wickets; 50 Overs) 313

Did not bat: Y S Chahal

Fall: 1-106, 2-135, 3-147, 4-225, 5-286, 6-289, 7-301, 8-306

Bowling: Cummins 10-0-59-1; Coulter-Nile 10-0-56-2; Richardson 10-0-58-3; Stoinis 4.5-0-34-0; Finch 0.1-0-1-0; Zampa 9-0-63-1; Head 6-0-38-0

Result: Australia won by 21 runs

Man of the Match: David Warner (Aus)

Series: India lead the 5-match series by 3-1

Umpires: R Illingworth (England) and C Shamshuddin (India). TV Umpires: M Erasmus (South Africa). Match Referee: J Crowe (New Zealand)