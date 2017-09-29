Fri September 29, 2017
September 29, 2017

Umar Akmal banned for three matches, fined

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Umar Akmal has been banned for three matches and fined Rs1 million. He will also not get NOC from PCB for participation in any foreign events for two months.

PCB chairman Najam Sethi has endorsed the punishment for the player recommended by the disciplinary committee. Umar had appeared before the disciplinary committee to defend himself against allegedly violating Clauses 2.2.5, 4.1 and 4.4 of his Central Contract.

The committee found him to be in breach of the mentioned clauses of his Central Contract on multiple occasions.Sethi said that these sanctions were awarded with a heavy heart but with the hope that it served as a deterrent for other players.

Umar will not be able to take part in the lucrative Bangladesh Premier League or South Africa’s Global T20 league. The batsman was signed up by a franchise to play in the Global T20 and was also in demand in the BPL, both scheduled to start from early November.

The PCB chairman had formed the inquiry committee after Umar had an altercation with Pakistan’s head coach Mickey Arthur at the National Cricket Academy last month. He later alleged in the media that Arthur had abused him.

A PCB official made it clear the committee had found Umar guilty of violating his contract clauses but had not investigated the matter of Arthur using abusive language against the batsman.“That is something for the chairman to decide. If he wants he can set up an inquiry committee to probe the allegations made by Umar against the head coach,” he said.

