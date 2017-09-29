Hunger-striking Turkish teacher in court

SINCAN: A jailed former teacher who has been on a six-month hunger strike to protest his dismissal in a crackdown following Turkey’s failed coup appeared in court for the first time on Thursday.

Semih Ozakca and academic Nuriye Gulmen have been on hunger strike since March over their sacking by government decree under the state of emergency imposed after last year’s attempted overthrow of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ozakca appeared emaciated but in good spirits as he appeared in the court in Sincan outside Ankara to applause from his supporters in the public gallery. He exchanged comments with his wife Esra and waved to friends, an AFP reporter said. Gulmen was not brought to court after being transferred to intensive care on Tuesday.