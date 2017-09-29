Millionaires’ wealth reached record $63.5 trillion

HONG KONG: The number of millionaires in the world rose by nearly 8 percent last year to an all-time high of around 16.5 million people, with record total wealth of $63.5 trillion, according to a report by global consultancy firm Capgemini.

The wealth of high net worth individuals (HNWI) -- which Capgemini defines as those with investable assets of $1 million or more, excluding the primary residence, collectibles and consumables -- rose 8.2 percent on the year in 2016 and is on track to surpass $100 trillion by 2025.Some 1.15 million people became millionaires last year, the report said. The US, Japan, Germany and China boast the highest numbers and together make up for almost two-thirds of the total.