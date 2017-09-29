IO given last chance to present MQM-P leaders in court

In a case pertaining to illegal use of loudspeakers, the judicial magistrate for District South on Thursday once again issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan chief Dr Farooq Sattar and other party leaders including Faisal Sabzwari, Haider Abbas Rizvi and Kanwar Naveed Jamil.

The judge told the case investigation officer that it was his last warning to arrest the accused and present them in court at the next hearing on October 11. The court declared it would initiate legal action against the IO if he failed to execute the orders in the case regarding violation of laws for use of loudspeakers in a protest against water shortage held by the party outside the CM House during Qaim Ali Shah’s tenure.

The court has already issued non-bailable warrants against Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aminul Haque, Aslam Afridi and several other leaders for their failure to appear for hearings. Karachi Mayor Waseem Akthar is also one of the accused in the case but has been granted exemption from appearing in court. The case against the leaders was registered by the Soldier Bazaar police in 2015.

MQM-L acquittal

An anti-terrorism court acquitted an activist of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, Ashraf Noor Khan, in cases of possession of illegal weapons and explosive materials registered with the Nabi Bukhsh police.

In its verdict, the court observed that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against Khan, who had also been a member of the MQM Rabita Committee at a time.

Murder accused

The judicial magistrate for District Malir granted police physical remand of a murder accused, Rajesh, till October 2.

Rajesh is accused of killing 25-year old Nawab Khan Channa at a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Hadeed police limits on Tuesday. As per the police, the accused had confessed to murdering Channa for having an affair with his wife.

Speaking to The News two days ago, SHO Steel Town Ghulam Mujtaba Bajwa said Rajesh’s wife and Channa were colleagues at Saima Hospital. The officer said a friend of the suspect, Ramesh, who is also an employee of the same healthcare facility, had facilitated the murder as he helped Rajesh enter the hospital by changing the direction of the CCTV camera installed at the reception.