‘Daesh recruiter’ arrested at Cantt railway station

A man believed to be a recruiter for the Islamic State, a militant group also known by its Arabic acronym Daesh, has been arrested from the Karachi Cantonment railway station, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) announced on Thursday.

FIA Sindh said that its Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW) Karachi found one Khalilur Rehman’s involvement in promoting Daesh ideology through Facebook ID ‘Afzal Khan’, asking people to join the militant group.

Their enquiry found that the man was expected to arrive at the Cantt station from interior Sindh on Thursday. A raiding team led by Inspector Ghulam Murtaza and comprising forensic experts among other officials met their source at the station.

After the source identified the suspect, the FIA team approached him and confirmed his identity. The officials found an identity card, two mobile phones and a memory card on his person. They also found an unlicensed 30-bore pistol with a magazine as well as seven printed and two cloth Daesh flags from his handbag.

The forensic analysis of Rehman’s mobile phones confirmed his involvement in running the ‘Afzal Khan’ Facebook account. The officials also found objectionable material and execution videos on the ID.

Prima facie, the accused is an active member of a group that is intentionally, through social media, involved in glorifying the activities of the proscribed Daesh and propagating the objectives of the militant organisation in Pakistan through instigating or motivating the general public to join the group, said the FIA.

The agency said Rehman had committed offences under sections 9, 10(c) and 12 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016, read with Section 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code, and sections 13, 20 and 60 of the Arms Ordinance.

They registered a criminal case against Rehman at the FIA CTW police station and sent copies of the FIR to the relevant quarters after completing codal formalities. Further investigations are under way.