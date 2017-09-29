PA committee to suggest punishment for Sindh NAB chief in a week

The Sindh Assembly’s Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges is going to compile a report within a week suggesting a punishment to be handed down to the director general of the National Accountability Bureau’s Sindh chapter for his objectionable remarks against lawmakers.

A meeting of the panel was held at the committee room of the assembly on Thursday with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro in the chair.

The committee was of the consensus view that the remarks made by senior NAB official Altaf Bawany about the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 betrayed disrespect for the entire provincial assembly. Therefore, it said, due action should be taken against the official.

During a televised appearance, Bawany had doubted the intentions of members of the Sindh Assembly for considering a move to strike down the NAO in the province. The meeting also examined TV footage of the remarks of NAB’s director general.

Speaking on the occasion, Khuhro said several opportunities had been given to the NAB official to appear and explain his position on his remarks. He said the official did not bother to appear before the committee and explain his remarks despite receiving notices issued to him to summon him.

He said the notices had informed the anti-graft official that the committee would be constrained to take action against him on a unilateral basis in case he decided not to show up. The panel decided to compile a report against Bawany within one week and present it for approval to the Sindh Assembly during its forthcoming session.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Syed Sardar Ahmed, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo and Ghulam Qadir Chandio. It was a privilege motion of an MPA of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, Ghulam Qadir Chandio, on which the committee conducted its proceedings against the NAB director general. The house referred the privilege motion of the treasury MPA to the committee.