Ex-KDA chief denied bail in money laundering case

A local court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of former Karachi Development Authority (KDA) director general, Nasir Abbas, in a case pertaining to charges of money laundering.

The court had a day ago reserved its ruling on Abbas’s bail plea in the money laundering case. The additional district and sessions judge (Central) snubbed the investigation officer (IO) for not producing Abbas in court. The IO maintained that it was not possible to produce the accused in court as he was being provided medical treatment at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD). The court directed him to submit a written report in this regard.

The other accused, Muhammad Haneef, was, however, produced before the court. The court granted the IO further physical remand of the two accused till October 3. While the suspect has been granted bail in another case pertaining to passport fraud in the sum of Rs0.1 million, he was remanded in police custody in the money laundering case till September 28.

The FIA arrested Abbas on September 16 over fraud charges. The arrest was made by the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle of the FIA as the former KDA chief was accused of obtaining two Pakistani passports through wrongful declaration and concealment of facts. He posed to be a businessman instead of a government servant.