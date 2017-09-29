Police suspect one man behind Jauhar knife attacks

A police investigation into the recent knife attacks on girls and women in Gulistan-e-Jauhar has concluded that a single man is responsible for all the incidents, The News learnt on Thursday.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal SP Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto said the police had contacted all the survivors through the Darul Sehat Hospital (DSH), where they were taken, and recorded their statements.

“So far two cases reported from the Kings Residency and Rabia City areas on September 25 were registered at the Sharea Faisal police station, while another reported from the Kamran Chowrangi area on September 26 was lodged at the Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station.”

SP Bhutto said the police had contacted another survivor attacked in Block-15 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar on September 25, but her family refused to register a case of the incident.

The officer said that according to the police statements of the survivors, a helmeted man was involved in all the instances, which pointed towards the conclusion that the same person might be behind all the attacks.

“It is standard procedure for the hospital to contact the police in case of an attack,” said DSH Chief Executive Officer Shahzad Alam. “In every case of the knife attack, the hospital had informed the police, but they came in only when the media reported the incident.”

SP Bhutto countered that only one of the survivors of the knife attacks had contacted the Sharea Faisal police, but the family refused to register a case.

Dr Basalat Hussain, who treated the survivors at the DSH, said that all of them bore wounds on their gluteal region. “A 13-year-old survivor brought from Rabia City on September 25 had suffered two deep cuts. We performed a surgery on her. Three others had suffered a single cut.”

There were reports that another woman was attacked on Thursday, but neither the police nor the management of the DSH could verify the claims. Another private hospital in the locality, the Memon Medical Institute, denied the facility receiving any such patients.

Shamim Mumtaz, the chief minister’s adviser on social welfare, directed District East SSP Dr Samiullah Soomro to ensure the women’s security and immediate arrest of the culprits. “Our police, Rangers and other agencies have rendered matchless sacrifices to restore peace in the city, and no one will be allowed to disrupt it.”

Terming the attacks an attempt to create panic, Shamim said the government had taken important steps for the citizens’ security. She appealed to the survivors to cooperate with the police to help arrest the culprits.

SSP Soomro told the CM’s adviser that police patrolling had increased in the locality, assuring her that the culprits would be apprehended soon in the light of their investigation.

Before our going to the press, another survivor of a knife attack was brought to the DSH. Officials confirmed that a 13-year-old girl from Block-12 of Gulistan-e-Jauhar was brought to the hospital with a similar wound.