Chinese keen to invest in Punjab’s infrastructure

LAHORE: A high-level delegation of China Railway Construction Corporation International [CRCCI] led by its chairman Zhou Lei called on Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed keen interest in investment and cooperation in infrastructure.

Lei praised the chief minister for his performance and said he had played an important role in transforming Pak-China relations into economic cooperation. He said Shahbaz was very popular in China due to his hard work and abilities and added that they wanted to extend cooperation to the Punjab government in infrastructure and other fields. The projects would be executed with the spirit of ‘Punjab Speed’, he remarked.

“Your performance is wonderful and you have gained unusual achievements due to the untiring and sincere efforts,” Lei told Shahbaz. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said CPEC had opened new avenues of foreign investment in Pakistan. “CPEC is a precious gift of the Chinese government and the President Xi Jinping for the people of Pakistan and it has further strengthened the bilateral friendship.”

Citing various energy projects including the 1320-MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant, he said Chinese investment had strengthened economy and created new employment opportunities. The chief minister said Punjab provided an investment-friendly environment and the China Railway Construction Corporation International company would get every possible facility.

Separately, Shahbaz strongly condemned the unprovoked firing of the Indian army in Nakyal sector at the Line of Control. He expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of a citizen and extended sympathies with the bereaved family.

Shahbaz said targeting of civilian population was highly condemnable and added that India was continuously committing human rights violations. He said India should not remain in any delusion as the brave armed forces of Pakistan had the capability to give a befitting reply to any aggression.

The chief minister also expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of six labourers due in a mudslide in Sargodha. As soon as he heard about the incident, Shahbaz issued directions to the administration to accelerate the relief activities to rescue the labourers safely.Shahbaz directed the provincial minister, secretary and DG Mines to reach the spot and review the relief activities. He also ordered an investigation into the incident and sought a report.