Nisar attacked Maryam during NA-120 campaign: Dr Asim

LONDON: PPP’s leader and Asif Ali Zardari’s close friend Dr Asim Hussain has said that former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan attacked Maryam Nawaz at a difficult time in order to damage Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’ election campaign in NA-120.

Dr Asim Hussain, who came to London three weeks ago for his treatment after getting bail from the Supreme Court, said Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan proved through his actions that he’s not a friend of Nawaz Sharif and that he was motivated by his own selfish interests. Dr Asiam said in an interview that Maryam Nawaz harnessed a good campaign in NA-120 but was attacked by Chaudhry Nisar because “uncle Nisar doesn’t like her, doesn’t see his future in the party”.

“Maryam ran a good campaign, it was her own constituency which has traditionally sided with Nawaz Sharif. There have been complaints that NA-120 has been neglected but despite that the voters supported Kulsoom Nawaz despite attacks by Chaudhry Nisar. He knows his politics is over.

He knows it’s time for uncles to step aside and move over when the next generation takes over. He has no stakes in Pakistan, his family lives in America and eventually he will shift to America,” said Dr Asim, adding Nawaz Sharif should realise that Chaudhry Nisar is not sincere to him and not his friend.

Dr Asim advised Chaudhry Nisar to learn lessons from him how to stand with friends in difficult time and show character instead of stabbing them in the back. “If he (Chaudhry Nisar) was sincere to the father and family, he shouldn’t have done what he did in NA-120 campaign. I spent two years in jail for my friend (Asif Ali Zardari) but didn’t go against him. If ever I disagree with the family or develop difference of opinion, I will step aside and will go quiet but I will not launder my differences in public, I will not attack them. I have morals, I am a man of morality. He (Chaudhry Nisar) has no morality. He has done nothing for Pakistan except making long speeches and tall claims.”

Advising Nawaz Sharif to be careful of the former interior minister, Dr Asim Hussain said that interior ministry is “already performing better under Ahsan Iqbal and this was reflected when the interior ministry did the correct interpretation of the decision of Pakistan’s Supreme Court in my case”.

Dr Asim spent around 19 months in jail and was released last month after being arrested in August 2015 on allegations related to terrorism and alleged corruption of Rs460 billion.

Dr Asim laughed off the charges leveled against him and said that nothing had been proved against him in around two years and the prosecution did not have a case. At the time of his arrest, Dr Asim was accused of misuse of his authority for getting plots allotted fraudulently and encroaching upon state land for expansion of Dr Ziauddin Hospital/Trust, money laundering, illegal gains, kickbacks, commission through fertiliser cartel for illegal curtailment of gas for exploitative price hike and defrauding people in the name of charity hospital.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed the reference against Dr Asim, alleging that the former petroleum minister had deprived the state of Rs462.5 billion between 2010 and 2013 — Rs450 billion through the fertiliser scam, Rs9.5 billion through land fraud and Rs3 billion through money laundering.

Dr Asim rubbishes claims against him and says his arrest was all about bringing Asif Ali Zardari under pressure. “The FIR against me was indeed against Asif Ali Zardari. In detention I was asked categorically to give statement against Zardari. Chaudhry Nisar was the architect of my arrest and had blessings of Nawaz Sharif. He used all powers available to him to incarcerate me and I blame him for that. The NAB cases were registered against me to pressurise me to break me so that I could speak against Asif Ali Zardari. The fact is I had nothing against Zardari which I could have said. I was asked to give statement against Zaradri and link him with financial irregularities but I didn’t have anything. I was being used as a tool against him because I was his doctor and was close to him and those who arrested me thought I had a lot of information about him. I spent 19 months in jail just because of this. I was told to give a statement against Asif Ali Zardari and walk out but I refused.”

Dr Asim questioned where all the corruption money was and all the assets that he allegedly had and was touted in media but no proof had come to light in nearly two years. “Where are those hidden bank accounts and where is all that money? There is nothing against me. What I have earned is my money and I have paid taxes on it. They are actually after the income of Ziauddin Hospital but it’s run by a trust and not by me. Its annual turnover is around Rs5 billion and that’s problematic for those who arrested me.”

Dr Asim alleged that NAB investigator continued to witch-hunt him despite being unable to find anything against him.

After spending three weeks in London and meeting his doctors, Dr Asim will return to Pakistan this week.