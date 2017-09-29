Defection clause irrelevant in opposition leader’s election

ISLAMABAD: No member of the National Assembly will be hit by the defection clause provided in the Constitution if he votes against his party in the election of the leader of the opposition.

Article 63A specifies three conditions to unseat an MP, who crosses floor. They contain nothing about the opposition leader. No election is held for the opposition leader like it is organised to pick the prime minister or a chief minister. But those who want to remove the incumbent leader of the opposition have to prove their majority through their signatures on the notice given to the Speaker for this purpose.

The constitutional provision is relevant at a time when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is trying in conjunction with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) to oust Opposition Leader in NA Syed Khursheed Shah and install Imran Khan or his nominee in his place.

The move that has little chances to succeed is meant to have a say in the appointments of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman and the next caretaker prime minister in mid-2018.

The article says if a member of a parliamentary party (a) resigns from membership of his political party or joins another parliamentary party; or (b) votes or abstains from voting contrary to any direction issued by his party to which he belongs, in relation to (i) election of the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister; or (ii) a vote of confidence or a vote of no-confidence; or (iii) a Money Bill or a Constitution (Amendment) Bill; he may be declared in writing by the party head to have defected, and the head may forward a copy of the declaration to the presiding officer (speaker or chairman) and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and shall similarly forward a copy thereof to the member concerned: Provided that before making the declaration, the head shall provide such member with an opportunity to show cause as to why such declaration may not be made against him. The head means any person, by whatever name called, declared as such by the party.

A legislator shall be deemed to be a member of a parliamentary party if he, having been elected as a candidate or nominee of a party which constitutes the parliamentary party or, having been elected otherwise then as a candidate or nominee of a political party, has become its member after such election by means of a declaration in writing.

Upon receipt of such declaration, the presiding officer shall within two days refer, and in case he fails to do so it shall be deemed that he has referred, the declaration to the CEC who shall lay the declaration before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for its decision thereon confirming the declaration or otherwise within thirty days of its receipt by the CEC.

Where the ECP confirms the declaration, the defector shall cease to be a member and his seat shall become vacant. Any party aggrieved by the ECP decision may, within thirty days, prefer an appeal to the Supreme Court which shall decide the matter within ninety days from the date of the filing of the appeal.