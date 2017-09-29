No need of enemy in presence of Kh Asif: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan needed no enemy in the presence of Khawaja Asif. He lashed out at Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif for his recent comments regarding Hafiz Saeed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and the Haqqani network.

He also squarely blamed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and finance minister Ishaq Dar for massive corruption. In a volley of tweets, Imran alleged that DawnLeaks was a ‘deliberate attempt by PML-N” to target Pakistan’s military.

The PTI chairman charged that the ‘Sharifs and their cronies’ were desperate to appease the Indo-US lobby. He wrote, “Now evident that DawnLeaks was a deliberate attempt by PML-N to target Pak Army at a time when it is fighting our enemies on multiple fronts”. He then quoted Khawaja Asif’s statement as saying that Nawaz Sharif paid a political price for peace efforts with India. “Now it is evident that DawnLeaks was a deliberate attempt by PML-N to target Pak Army.

“Sharifs & their cronies desperate to appease Indo-US lobby & interests as their loot/properties all stashed away in the West,” Imran said. “Their targeting of our armed forces continues today as part of this Indo-US appeasement. No concern for Pak lives sacrificed,” the PTI chief went on to allege.

The PTI chairman noted that Khawaja Asif's comments of ownership of militant groups are undermining Pak security. Khawaja Asif, speaking at a session hosted by the Asia Society in New York, had said that Hafiz Saeed and Haqqanis were liabilities for Pakistan. "It is very easy to say that Pakistan is supporting Haqqanis and Hafiz Saeed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. They are liabilities, I accept that they are liabilities. But give us time to get rid of these liabilities. You are increasing our liabilities further," Asif had said.

“It is evident if we rid ourselves of corruption & cronyism hallmarks of Sharif rule -- Pakistan will be solvent & develop its potential. With corrupt Sharif and Dar at helm of affairs, Pakistan being made insolvent while their personal coffers are being filled,” he wrote. Imran said, “World Bank points out Rs3.2 trillion losses yearly to Pakistan. Such level of corruption is more than that tax-generated revenue”.