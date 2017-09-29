Arrest warrants for Nawaz’s children: Failure to get signatures will mean summons not delivered

LONDON: The Pakistan High Commission has received arrest warrants for ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s children as well as son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar, who is currently living at the Avenfield Apartment.

A source confirmed to The News that bailable arrest warrants for Hassan, Hussain, Maryam Nawaz and Safdar were sent through “fax and parcel” and officials of Pakistan High Commission have confirmed the “receipt” to the Foreign Office of Pakistan.

“The arrest warrants came in the diplomatic bag on PIA’s flight and have been received through both the sources,” said the source. However, a spokesman for the Pakistan High Commission refused to confirm the receipt of the arrest warrants. “No comment,” said the spokesman.

The source said two copies of warrants for each accused had been received at the

high commission. A senior diplomat will deliver the summons at the Avenfield Apartment in person and it’s understood that no summons were delivered to the accused at the time of filing of this report.

The reception of Avenfield apartments is manned by a porter on 24-hours basis but there are dozens of flats in the same block and there is no direct access to the four flats which are at the center of Panama trial controversy.

It’s not clear if any of the four mentioned in the summons had signed receipts of the summons. Failure to get signature of the accused will mean that technically the summons have not been delivered and that’s where the legal problem of signing comes in.

The high commission doesn’t have the power to get the summons of a Pakistani court enforced in the English legal jurisdiction. The accountability court had issued bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz Sharif’s children Hassan, Hussain and Maryam Nawaz along with his son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar over failing to appear in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references.

Nawaz Sharif appeared before the NAB court on Wednesday but Geo News had reported on Saturday, prior to Nawaz Sharif’s departure, that his children will not become part of the accountability proceedings while Nawaz Sharif will seek exemption for his appearance.

The NAB court has announced to indict ex-premier on October 2 in the cases pertaining to Avenfiled’s apartment and Azizia Steel Mills against the Sharif family. The accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday summoned Maryam Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz and Captain (R) Mohammad Safdar to appear before the court on October 2 but it’s understood that none will appear before the NAB court because Sharif family and its supporters say that Nawaz Sharif is being victimised, that he failed to get fair trial at the Supreme Court and there is no chance he will get a fair trial at the level of lower courts in view of the fact that a SC judge is overseeing the proceedings and has taken control of the trial, enforcing the suspicion that there is element of revenge and witch-hunt in actions against Nawaz Sharif and his family.