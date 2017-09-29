Gas sector reforms meeting ends in fiasco

ISLAMABAD: The fifth meeting on gas sector reforms held here on Thursday ended in fiasco, as Prime Minister Shahid Khan Abbasi failed to convince Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) which came up with a stiff opposition saying that the Constitution was being breached by undermining the mandate of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) when it came to dealing with the oil and gas sector.

"Punjab and KP stayed in the meeting on one page and agitated the issue of non-adherence to the Constitution mentioning that the federal government deals the oil and gas matter through the ECC which is unconstitutional, as CCI is the competent forum to consider and decide the oil and gas sector issues," a senior official who attended the meeting on gas sector reforms with prime minister in the chair, told The News.

"Both the provinces said the federal government needs to restrict the ECC from trespassing in and transgressing into the domain of CCI and it also stressed increase in frequent meetings of CCI so that the competent forum could play its role effectively on the matter related to Part-II of federal Legislative List."

"Sindh and KP have also opposed the unbundling of gas system in the country into separate transmission and distribution networks and linked it with the prior introduction of necessary legal reforms in the regulatory control and management of oil and gas by assigning equal role to provinces."

The official also shared the meeting's proceedings saying, "The prime minister has however assured that he will resolve all the differences and apprehensions raised by KP and Sindh independently prior to finalizing the reforms and their implementation. The premier also said he will visit each province soon and present the case before each chief minister and try to convince them. The prime minister, however, in the meeting expressed his strong commitment to the overall gas reform agenda including the unbundling of gas system of the country."

Abbasi, the official disclosed, responded arguing that the Constitution of Pakistan was not being breached when it comes to role of CCI while dealing with oil and gas sector, as it was purely about the procedural matter. The premier also said that the federal government would go ahead with gas reforms agenda at all costs.

However, the Balochistan chief minister took a U-turn and supported the federal government on gas sector reforms agenda against the written stance of his province submitted to the petroleum division. It is pertinent to mention in the written comments that Balochistan has supported the stance of government of Sindh.

Punjab was represented by its finance minister who informed the meeting that she had constituted a committee to examine the bundling exercise of gas system independently and Punjab would then re-submit its comments. It was, the official said, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah who jolted the central government with his forceful arguments and stiff opposition of all the issues related to oil and gas sector.

KP energy minister Atif Khan remained very vocal and sided with the stance of Sindh chief minister. Murad said his province will not support the unbundling of gas system in the country into separate transmission and distribution networks unless the necessary legal reforms were carried out in the regulatory control and management of oil and gas by assigning equal role to provinces.

"Moreover, any bundling should be made subject to the CCI's approval of third party access rules, licensing rules and procedure, tariff rules and methodology, end consumers' tariff and subsidy policy, capacity allocations mechanism, recognition gas producing provinces' first right of utilization of gas and subsequent such allocation to respective provinces," the official said while quoting the Sindh CM.

Under the gas reforms agenda, the federal government wants to hand over the control of gas distribution companies to the provinces but wants to keep the gas transmission company in its own control.

The provinces (Sindh and KP), according to the official, are not inclined to take over the control of gas distribution companies as they are of the view that the gas companies are loss-making entities. The gas companies are facing the liquidity crisis of Rs100 billion as their gas tariffs have not increased for the last 4 years. They want the control of transmission company too.

Sindh has also asked the Centre to ensure taking place of gas reforms in a holistic manner with an aim to complement the constitutional provisions related to mineral oil and gas i.e. Articles 154, 158, 161, and 172 ensuring prior legislative reforms/ amendments to the relevant regulatory laws.

Article 158 of the Constitution stipulates that CCI is the competent forum to formulate and regulate policies in relation to matters in Part II of Federal Legislative List. Mineral, oil and natural gas projects owned wholly and partially by the federation, electricity and related incidental matters appear at entry no. 2, 3, 4 and 18, Part-II, Federal Legislative List, respectively. So CCI is the competent forum to consider and decide all policy matters and supervise all matters related to oil and gas.

The government of Sindh has also demanded that in the pursuance of Article 158, entire gas produced from oil and new wells in Sindh shall be allocated to Sindh to meet its immediate, short and long-term requirements first. Only the surplus gas, with the approval of provincial government may be supplied to other parts.

Sindh and KP sought representation in the proposed upstream oil and gas exploration regulatory body and share in board of directors of gas distribution and transmission companies as will as their control.