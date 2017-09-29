Healthcare being improved in collaboration with Turkey: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday highlighted the close collaboration between the Punjab government and Turkey for improving the health sector in Punjab.

Talking to media after inaugurating a three-day Pakmedica Medical Health Exhibition organised in collaboration with the Turkish government and Punjab Health Department, he said bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey was being promoted in different sectors. “The exhibition arranged at the Expo Center is the reflection of growing cooperation between the Punjab and Turkish governments.”

“Latest medical equipments and other machinery have been displayed in the exhibition and a wonderful display has been arranged with regard to healthcare. I am thankful to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, Health Minister Dr Ahmet Demircan and the Turkish companies,” he said.

Shahbaz added that member of Turkish Parliament Burhan Kayaturk had also arrived to attend the exhibition besides the presence of a large number of the heads of famous Turkish companies and high officials. Both the governments had jointly taken different steps to improve the healthcare system which would make latest health facilities accessible to the masses, noted the chief minister.

He said Turkey had extended full cooperation for motorbike ambulance service in the province, which would be launched next month. The chief minister visited different stalls and took keen interest in medical equipments and machinery displayed at the exhibition.

Separately, German Ambassador Martin Kobler called on Shahbaz Sharif and discussed matters related to mutual cooperation and skill development. The German ambassador described the chief minister as a visionary leader having extraordinary administrative skills.

Shahbaz said the German cooperation in skill development sector would be welcomed. “The Pakistani society is moving towards tolerance, cohesion and peaceful coexistence,” he said, in reference to the fight against terrorism.

Also on Thursday, a high-level meeting was held with Shahbaz in chair to review the security arrangements during Ashura. The chief minister ordered proper security arrangements at Imambargahs, mosques and shrines, and strict action in case of any violation of code of conduct.

Shahbaz also reviewed the progress made on Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Programme under which 20,000 will receive solar panels. During the meeting held via through video link, the energy secretary gave a briefing, as the chief minister ordered swift execution of the programme.

In his message on the World Heart Day, Shahbaz Sharif said a 100-bed state-of-the-art emergency had been established in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, while cardiac wards were also being established in other hospitals.

“Today, we should reiterate our commitment that all necessary steps will be taken to remain safe from the cardiac problems and to provide best healthcare facilities to the masses,” he said.