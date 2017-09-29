Major reshuffle in army top brass

RAWALPINDI: In a major reshuffle in the top brass, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa posted and transferred three lieutenant generals replacing commanders of the Southern Command, Quetta, and Lahore Corps on Thursday.

Lt General Asim Saleem Bajwa, Inspector General Arms at the General Headquarters, has been posted as Commander 12 Corps, Southern Command, Quetta, in place of Lt General Aamer Riaz, who has been given charge of Lahore Corps, the ISPR said.

Lt General Aamer Riaz has been commanding the 12 Corps, which has been a major part of Pakistan’s western defence forces since October, 2015. Lt General Sadiq Ali, who had been serving as Corps Commander, Lahore Corps, one of the administrative corps since October, 2015, has been appointed as Inspector General Arms at the GHQ.

Lt General Asim Saleem Bajwa, who was the Director General ISPR, was transferred as Inspector General Arms, two weeks after General Qamar Javed Bajwa took over as the army chief in November last year. Since then, it was a major reshuffle on Thursday concerning three-star generals.