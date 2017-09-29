Karachi saved from terrorism bid in Muharram

KARACHI: The metropolitan city was saved from terrorism during the month of Muharram as a local commander of joint Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent, Muhammad Amir Sharif, along with his four companions, was killed in an encounter with the Malir Division police and intelligence agencies in Sachal Goth on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Malir, Rao Anwaar, told The News that that a joint team of intelligence agencies and police raided an under-construction house in the jurisdiction of Sachal Police Station. The raid was conducted in Sachal Goth on an intelligence tip-off that some terrorists were hiding there and were planning to target the main Ashura procession in Karachi.

SSP Anwaar said that the terrorists opened fire on the team, ensuing an intense shootout, during which the terrorists also lobbed hand grenades at the law enforcers. However, after a long exchange of fire, all the terrorists were killed.

Anwaar said that joint ISIS-AQIS local commander Muhammad Amir Sharif was among the dead. He said that Sharif was an electrical engineer and he had developed anti-drone technology for al-Qaeda. Sharif had allegedly prepared an explosive-laden car to attack the main Ashura procession. Anwaar identified another terrorist as Muhammad, while the remaining three could not be identified till the filing of this story. The terrorists were the companions of Safoora Goth attack mastermind Saad alias Tin Tin.

Anwaar claimed that the terrorists were involved in the killing of army personnel and policemen. The police recovered arms and ammunition, a rocket launcher and explosive material from the terrorists.