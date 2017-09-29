SC tells Imran: Give us proof, not chits

ISLAMABAD: After the Qatari letter, which got much popularity during the Panama Papers case, a ‘Jemima letter’ surfaced in the Supreme Court on Thursday, with the claims that 562,000 sterling pounds were paid by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to his ex-wife Jemima Khan in connection with the purchase of the Banigala property.

The ‘Jemima letter’, however, met the same fate as met by the Qatari letter, when the Supreme Court rejected it for not being authentic.A three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing of the petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi on Thursday. The petitions seek disqualification of PTI chief Imran Khan and his Secretary General Jehangir Tareen for non-disclosure of their assets, ownership of offshore companies, and for PTI being a foreign-aided party.

Naeem Bukhari, counsel for Imran Khan, informed the court that a former wife of his client had made confirmation of receiving 562,000 sterling pounds from the PTI leader in 2003 after the London apartment was sold out.

The counsel presented a letter, sent by Jemima Khan through email, wherein she confirmed receiving 562,000 sterling pounds.The chief justice, however, said that the email message had no worth, asking the counsel to provide proofs in the form of bank transactions and not any chits. “Was there any statement of bank account as the amount was transferred from the Niazi Services Limited (NSL), so it must have some bank statement,” the CJ asked the counsel.

“Show us you paid the same amount to your ex-wife,” Justice Umer Ata Bandyal, another member of the bench, asked the counsel.The CJ remarked that there were serious allegations that the Banigala property was purchased with black money, and the respondent in the case must clarify its position. It was a simple case, but you took it to this stage, the CJ added. “You are to prove that the property was purchased with fair money,” added the CJ.

Imran Khan’s counsel submitted that Ms Jemima will make contacts with her bank to provide proof showing that thesaid amount was received in her account from the account of the PTI chief’s offshore company.

At one point, Naeem Bukhari also produced a letter written by the PTI chief to his bank in 2003 for the transfer of the said amount into his ex-wife’s account.Muhammad Akram Sheikh, counsel for Hanif Abbaasi, confronted Bukhari and told the court that there was a great difference between the signatures put by the respondents (Imran Khan) on the said letter.

Questioning the authenticity of the letter, Akram Sheikh sarcastically said one signature was made on the earth while the other was put on Mars.At the outset of the hearing, Justice Umer Ata Bandyal observed that these are not tax proceedings but the court was looking for the sources of funds and movement of money. “Mr Khan is neither a public office-holder nor he has any public funds. That’s why they were looking for the money trail,” the judge told the counsel.

Referring to the payment of Rs6.5 million, CJ Mian Saqib Nisar reminded the counsel that he had not stated in his earlier statement that his client gifted Rs6.5 million to his wife. Rather it was stated that the respondent had taken loan from his wife. The chief justice remarked that the decision in this case would be given on the basis of actions and not any good or bad intentions.

Naeem Bukhari stated that those were matters between a husband and a wife. However, the CJ asked Bukhari again that the amount returned must have some bank transactions and they wanted that proof as well. At this, the counsel said that monetary exchange between wife and husband did not qualify as a loan and “financial issues between the two are personal matters”.

At one point, the CJ noted that the respondent (Imran Khan) had provided money trail of only three payments, including those of $33,000, $270,000 and 20,000 pounds. However, he said that documents, showing money had travelled from the account of Niazi Services Limited (NSL) to Jemima’s account, could fill the gaps in the money trail.

Referring to the question put by the court in the last hearing as to why Mr Khan did not declare before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) the presence of 75,000 British pounds in Barclays Private Bank and Trust Ltd, Naeem Bukhari responded that the Election Commission had nothing to do with the matter inquiring about the income, assets and liabilities, saying it was the job of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Bukhari submitted that 174,000 pounds sterling, which were in the NSL account, was not the asset of Imran Khan, as the NSL director had directed that Imran Khan could not withdraw the amount as it was meant for spending on the litigation concerning the London flat, as directed by the court.

Hence the said amount could not be declared as an asset of the respondent. He stated that the litigation of London flat was not only running in London but in Holland also, adding that on one occasion, the court had awarded 48,000 pounds against Imran Khan, asking him to pay it as rent to the owner.

The chief justice asked the counsel whether it would have been an asset had the court not specified it for the litigation purposes. “It would have been my asset,” Bukhari replied, adding that he had been directed by the NSL director that the said amount would be retained by the company as per the court directions.

Meanwhile, Naeem Bukhari, while summoning up his arguments, said that his client was facing four sets of allegations. “One of the allegations,” he said “is that Imran did not disclose his Grand Hyatt flat in the nomination papers of 2013.

“My answer is very simple and that is that flat was disclosed before the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and not the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).”The second allegation, he said was related to the Banigala land for which he contended that he bought the property in the federal capital for Jemima and the purpose of purchase of the property was to encourage her to live in Pakistan.

In this regard, he said, the four mutations had been made in the name of Ms Jemima, Bukhari added. He said that there was no allegation against him of money-laundering, saying that he bought the London flat through the resources he had earned from cricket and for being a professional cricketer, playing for many counties.Later, the court adjourned the hearing till next Tuesday.