The right to drive

It seems rather strange to be congratulating – in 2017 – women from another country from attaining a basic freedom. But certainly, the 16 million women who make up half the population of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, deserve to be congratulated on finally being granted the right to sit behind the wheel of a car should they opt to do so. Their right to drive has been granted in a decree issued by Saudi King Salman with a committee now to be set up on how to implement it. The actual right to drive is expected to go into force by the middle of next year. It may seem absurd that simply the right to turn a key in the ignition notch of a car and rev it up should create such a global stir. But the move, thought to have been engineered by Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, is seen as a major step forward in both the economic empowerment of Saudi Arabia and its growth in the world. In 2013, scores of women in the country had attempted to take to the streets, driving cars, but had been forcibly prevented from doing so. For them and many other women in the country, the government decision is then a giant stride forward, promising to take Saudi women and possibly others in the region out from an age of true medievalism.

With the Saudi government saying it is eager to move towards some kind of economic modernisation as part of an effort to improve growth, it is hoped the lifting of the ban on driving will pave the way for other restrictions on women in KSA to be removed. There are many. Women, for instance, are prevented from seeking any government service without the approval of a male guardian, normally a father, husband, brother or son – even if he is a mere seven years old. They cannot purchase property or engage in any other act of decision-making without a guardian either. Saudi women, many of them based overseas like activist Manal Al Shareef who posted a picture of herself driving in 2011 and now lives in Australia to avoid state penalty, hope that the time may have come when the strictly orthodox monarchy which has ruled Saudi Arabia for 87 years recognises how much deprivation it is inflicting on women and its own society by holding one half of it in virtual imprisonment. There has been some criticism of the move from clerics in Saudi Arabia, but also many positive comments coming in from within the country and around the world. Women in Saudi Arabia have moved ahead a pace. We hope other steps and perhaps even leaps will follow in the times to come, ending the restrictive laws which so strictly limit women in one of the richest countries in the world.