Fri September 29, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

September 29, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Buy it if you can

Buy it if you can

The price of tomato in wholesale markets was reduced to Rs100 per kilogram, but retailers are still selling tomatoes for Rs150-200 per kilogram. According to the relevant authorities, customers will soon notice a decline in the price of tomatoes since the government has imported tomatoes in large quantities from India and Iran.

However, consumers can only get benefit of this decline in the price when retailers also sell tomatoes at low prices. The relevant authorities must take remedial measures to keep a check on retailers.

Mohammad Shumayil (Karachi)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement