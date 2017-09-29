The collaboration between industry and the academic world has always been an important subject. Despite of its complexity, the university-industry partnership is becoming a familiar practice in the world. As for the economic development of a country, the symbiotic relationship between universities and industry is momentous. This is why, globally, firms are focusing on enhancing collaborations with universities to tackle a myriad of complex social, economic and environmental issues. Due to great economical advantages, these linkages are becoming the chief agenda of higher education policymaking in every country. But Pakistan is still far behind in developing these relationships.

From both the university and industrial perspective, Pakistan is in a deplorable state. This results in the poor progress of the country in the race for product development and its export in international markets. The main cause of this is the laxity of the government and an improper administration. This makes economic backwardness inevitable and leads to a surge in unemployment among graduates every year. Industry-academia linkages will not only enhance the economy of the country, but is also the best way to commercialise research that addresses the social, political, environmental and economic problems of Pakistan. The progress of Pakistan demands these forms of collaboration. This could result in improvements in quality of education, lower the rate of unemployment and promote the economy’s well-being.

Shahnila Shah (Umerkot)