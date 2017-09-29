Some of the problems that residents of Sector 11-H Muslim Town, Nagan Chowrangi, Karachi face are badly damaged roads. Almost two years have passed since residents complained about the bad condition of roads, but the concerned authorities have taken no action to date. The main roads are unfit for smooth ride since they have potholes at various spots. Almost every day, commuters have to face the worst traffic jam.

In addition, open sewers have also contributed to making the condition of these roads even more deplorable. Standing sewage water has posed serious health hazard to residents. The chief minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, and the mayor of Karachi, Waseem Akhtar, must order repair work of roads and resolve this problem at the earliest.

Muhammad Ahmed (Karachi)