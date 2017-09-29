Fifty challenges of the game

Recently in Pakistan, a dangerous game called Blue Whale has become quite common. Various posts have gone viral on social media asking parents and guardians to watch out for young children. According to what is heard on social media, the game has a list of 50 dangerous tasks which encourage a person to harm himself. The performance of a user is monitored by the game administrator and it is being said that if a person doesn’t perform a certain task, the admin will most likely send him a threatening message asking him to complete the challenge on an urgent basis.

In the beginning of the game, the administrator warns new players that once they have accepted a challenge, there is no option to quit playing. Trapped in a game, players have to accept all challenges. The last challenge of the game orders the player to take his own life. According to some media reports, several teenagers have lost their lives to this game. Teenagers and young children are more vulnerable to this game. Before the game reaches a large number of vulnerable people, the government should take immediate action and find out a way to block the game in the country. In this way, many young lives can be saved.

Syed Muzammil Imam Qadri (Karachi)