Worth exploring

In order to address the issue of the energy shortage, OGDCL must apply new methods for exploring gas and oil in all four provinces of Pakistan. In this regard, the cooperation of all the provinces is an essential requirement. The authorities should also work to provide security to engineers and associated staff posted in sensitive areas in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There must be a fool proof mechanism through which the interest of all the provinces is safe guarded.

The prime minister must extend full assistance to the Ministry of Water and Power so that untapped reserves can be explored on an urgent basis. This will also help the government save a sufficient amount of foreign exchange. In addition to saving foreign exchange, the government can also use its gas reserves to meet the demand of textile industries. The prime minister of Pakistan must issue directives to all concerned regulators asking them to expedite drilling on probable sites to combat the energy shortage in the country.

Engr Riaz Akbar (Wah Cantt)