A blind eye

Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar have been facing the worst genocide and brutalities for many years. Many innocent people have lost their lives while thousands have left the country in search of a safe shelter. The ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims is a serious issue which is being escalated due to the silence of international organisations.

The role of the UN and the OIC is to maintain peace and protect human rights across the globe. But these organisations have failed to stop the violence in Myanmar. All countries, especially Muslim countries, must come forward to stop the violence and put an end to the gross human rights violation being carried out in Myanmar.

Hemina Nazir (Absor)