First aid’s importance emphasised

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, on Wednesday organised an event to lay stress on learning first aid to save lives.

The event was held at the Government Polytechnic Institute for Women (GPIW) Peshawar to highlight the importance of the World’s First Aid Day with the theme “First aid and domestic incidents.”

Acting head of sub-delegation of International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), Zartasha Qaiser presided over the event.

Deputy Secretary Operations PRCS KP, Wasif Jan, Principal GPIW Jamila Gul, officials of PRCS KP, teachers and students attended the event in large. Zartasha Qaiser said the day was celebrated every year to highlight the importance of first aid and also commemorate the services of a first aider.