Thu September 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

First aid’s importance emphasised

First aid’s importance emphasised

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, on Wednesday organised an event to lay stress on learning first aid to save lives.

The event was held at the Government Polytechnic Institute for Women (GPIW) Peshawar to highlight the importance of the World’s First Aid Day with the theme “First aid and domestic incidents.”

Acting head of sub-delegation of International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), Zartasha Qaiser presided over the event.

Deputy Secretary Operations PRCS KP, Wasif Jan, Principal GPIW Jamila Gul, officials of PRCS KP, teachers and students attended the event in large. Zartasha Qaiser said the day was celebrated every year to highlight the importance of first aid and also commemorate the services of a first aider.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement