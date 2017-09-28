Concern over dengue cases in Nowshera

NOWSEHRA: The district council has expressed concern over the arrangements for controlling the mosquito-borne diseases.

The council meeting started with Convener Ashfaq Ahmed Khan in the chair. The district members expressed concern over the reported dengue cases.

District Health Officer Dr Arshad Khan told the council that 35 dengue patients were brought to hospitals in the district.

He said isolation wards had been established at Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex, District Headquarters Hospital and Rural Health centres.

The officer asked the members to create awareness about the importance of cleanliness to control the spread of dengue in the district.

An official of the district administration told the council that an awareness campaign had been launched in the district, adding that adopting precautionary measures could control dengue.

Tehsil Municipal Officer Waqas Ali Shah informed the councillors that fumigation campaign had been carried out in all areas of Pabbi tehsil.