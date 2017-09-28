Court terms KP govt’s measures insufficient 

Dengue outbreak

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday stated that the steps taken by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to overcome the problems caused by dengue fever were insufficient.

A division bench comprising Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan also asked the private hospitals to assist the provincial government in tackling the dengue fever issue as citizens are dying every day in the province.

The court showed displeasure over the performance of the provincial government as the machines at the laboratories are not working in the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), which referred patients to the private sector Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) that in turn further referred them to another expensive privately run North-West General Hospital where the poor patients are charged Rs11,000 for the tests.

The high court directed officials of the Health Department to hold a meeting with the private hospitals and laboratories and fix a nominal fee for tests and for healthcare facilities for the dengue patients.

The bench was hearing the writ petition filed by Saifullah Muhib Kakakhel against the provincial government regarding the measures taken against the outbreak of dengue.

On the court’s order, representatives of the private hospitals and laboratories appeared in the court. The court directed chairman KP Healthcare Commission to appear on October 5 to explain the role of the commission in tacking dengue.

In a previous hearing, the court had directed the chairman of the commission to monitor the private hospitals and laboratories and ensure that they conduct tests and provide treatment on nominal rates. The court also asked him to explain as to what concrete steps had been taken by him in resolving this issue.

During the course of hearing, Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth had questioned the representatives of the private hospitals and laboratories as well as the additional director general health about the things they could do for providing free healthcare facilities to the dengue patients.

Justice Waqar Seth reminded the additional director health that in 1970s the government used to conduct aerial spray and wondered as to why this was discontinued.

Saifullah Muhib Kakakhel argued before the bench that the private hospitals and medical colleges at the time of registration had pledged to the government that in times of epidemics they would provide free healthcare facilities. He noted that instead the private sector hospitals are charging the poor patients high fees.

A representative of the Shaukat Khanum Laboratories informed the court that they used to charge a dengue patient Rs80 in Punjab when the province was hit by the disease. It may be mentioned that 36 people have died from dengue fever, mostly in Peshawar where the disease has become endemic in three union councils.