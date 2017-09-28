Mashal library to open branches in other tribal areas

GHALLANAI: The first private library in Mohmand Agency would open its branches in other parts of tribal areas to provide variety of books to students to continue their study.

The founder of Mashal library and student at the National Defence University Najeebullah Mohmand revealed this at a ceremony organised to celebrate three successful years of the library in Michini area in Mohmand.

People associated to teaching profession, locals and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Najeebullah said that the library provided medical, engineering, history, poetry and general knowledge and variety of other important books to hundreds of needy students in Mohmand.

He thanked the civil society organisations for extending their support and donating books to the library, which he hoped would help needy students to get educated.