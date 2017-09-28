Excise, police officials being probed in drug case

PESHAWAR: The Excise and Taxation Department officials along with the cops of the Chamkani Police Station are being probed following allegations that they changed the expensive ice (meth) with heroin after recovering it during an action recently.

A videotape was leaked to the media the other day in which some law enforcers were seen talking to each other after recovery of narcotics during an action. One of the officials was heard saying that the recovered drug is ice, which is several times more expensive than other forms of narcotics.

However, the Chamkani Police Station later mentioned in the case lodged on the complaint of the Excise officials that the drug was heroin. “The report by the forensic laboratory has mentioned that the recovered drug as heroin. However, an inquiry committee headed by SP Rural Shafiullah Gandapur has been constituted to probe the episode as well as the talks in the video,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Sajjad Khan told reporters.